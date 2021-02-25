Dozens of flamingos have died in recent days in a lake in northern Greece, after they ingested quantities of lead that fishermen use illegally, according to an environmental group.

“Since we received the first flamingos with symptoms of poisoning at the end of January, we have treated nine of these birds,” Stavros Kalbakis of the non-governmental organization “Movement for Wild Animals and Plants” told the Greek news agency.

He pointed out that these birds “had all eaten quantities of lead”, despite the restrictions on hunting during the closure measures that were re-imposed in Greece since November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Lake Ayios Mamas on the Halkidi Peninsula became the first flamingo site in Greece, but it has become lethal for these animals, according to Stavros Kalpakis.

He pointed out that “the problem appears to be confined” to this region, criticizing the widespread violations of restrictions imposed on fishermen during the closure period.

The use of banned lead in Greece in wet areas is still common in the country, according to human rights groups.