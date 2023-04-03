Russian Ministry of Defense: Solntsepek flamethrower systems for the first time in history handed over to the military airborne forces

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the military personnel of the Airborne Forces (VDV) for the first time in history received heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepek. Colonel Aleksey Goncharov, head of the RHBZ Airborne Forces service, took part in the ceremony of handing over the tower keys and forms from the modernized combat vehicles to the crews, according to the website of the military departments.

“In the Saratov region, in one of the advanced formations of the troops of radiation, chemical and biological protection (RHBZ), for the first time, the transfer of heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepek took place in the interests of the Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” the message says.