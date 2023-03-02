The construction site of a skyscraper under construction in Hong Kong was destroyed by flames. The fire broke out in the commercial and tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui on the Kowloon peninsula. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the blaze, which didn’t cause any casualties. The 42-story building under construction belongs to the Empire Group and should house a hotel and the headquarters of the historic Mariners’ Club.



2:00 am