These days a new film based on the work of Stephen King will arrive “Flames of Vengeance” (Universal Pictures) production inspired by the book “Fire Eyes” (“Firestarter”) that the author published in 1980. This would be the second time that a film version of this story is made, since, in 1984, a girl Drew Barrymore was the protagonist.

Stephen King He is, without a doubt, a master of terror and his work is one of the most used for film and television adaptations.

Some of them are “It” (by the Muschietti brothers), “Count on me” (by Rob Reiner) or “The Shining” (by Stanley Kubrick) and its sequel, “Doctor Sleep” (by Mike Flanaganm), among many others. .

What is “Flames of Vengeance” about?

Directed by Keith Thomas and starring the talented Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong —a great discovery—, “Flames of Vengeance” is a remake of the 1984 version, in which Stephen King He was also credited as a screenwriter for the film alongside Scott Teems (screenwriter of the recent Halloween Kills) and produced by Blumhouse, the studio responsible for recent hits in the horror genre such as “Let Me Out” and “The Invisible Man.”

The film tells the story of an 11-year-old girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers (able to generate and control fire with her mind), who must fight to keep her family safe along with her father, Andy ( Zac Efron), who also has precognitive powers and the ability to control the minds of others.

But unlike the girl who was born with her powers, the father (Efron) and mother (Sydney Lemmon), who also have telekinetic powers, were the victims of a clinical trial experimented on by them. And it is precisely that mysterious agency responsible for the experiment that reappears in this new version and chases them with the aim of getting hold of the girl and thus taking advantage of her incredible gift to turn fire into a weapon of mass destruction.

What else is known about “Flames of Vengeance”?

The film features a soundtrack composed by the legendary John Carpenter (“Halloween”, “Christine”, “The Fog”) and the co-composers of the Halloween franchise, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. All this gives it an air of an eighties movie.

