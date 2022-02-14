A firefighter works on the fire in the Argentine province of Corrientes. ARGENTINE GOVERNMENT

The fire destroys everything in its path in the Argentine province of Corrientes, in the northeast of the country. In just over a month, the flames have devoured more than half a million hectares, mostly productive areas and pastures, which represent almost 6% of the provincial area, according to a report by the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA). The fires, still out of control, have caused losses of at least 25,000 million pesos (about 223 million dollars) to agricultural, forestry and livestock producers. In turn, they have been a severe blow to tourism: half of the entrance doors to the Iberá Wetlands, the largest wetland in Argentina and one of the most important in South America, are closed and the rich biodiversity of this ecosystem is threatened.

“We have never experienced anything like this. There are days when we wake up covered by ashes and with so much smoke that you can’t breathe,” says Yésica Gómez, from the Iberá kayaks tourism company, by phone from the town of Loreto, in the north of the province. “There are tourists who traveled many kilometers to see the Esteros and cannot enter, but for the producers it is worse. They lost all of their years of work in a matter of minutes,” adds Gómez.

The greatest economic losses have to do with forest plantations, one of the main sources of income for Corrientes. They require long-term investments, at least 20 years, until the trees grow and can be cut down for logging. Pine and eucalyptus need a lot of water, which is why plantations of these exotic species surround a large part of the Esteros del Iberá, an immense wetland of 12,000 square kilometers that combines protected state areas with land in private hands.

Nearly 1,300 volunteer firefighters are working to try to control the fires, helped by brigade members, fire hydrant planes and helicopters. But the historic drought in the region is helping the flames spread rapidly instead of dying out. This weekend, the fire approached a hotel and a group of houses in Villa Olivari, which had to be evacuated. “We suffocated a fire and others are lit,” lamented the head of Civil Defense Operations in Corrientes, Orlando Bertoni.

Aerial view of the fire in Corrientes, Argentina. ARGENTINE GOVERNMENT

“Here we always had water. There were droughts but never like now, everything is dry except for some streams or lagoons,” says tourist guide Alejandra Boloqui from a nature reserve near Ituizangó. “The estuaries are similar to a tundra. The roots are normally covered by water, flowers and soil. Now there is no water and the fire goes underground, it cannot be put out. You turn off here and when the temperature rises, the fire reappears five or ten meters away, ”she details.

The recovery of the grasslands is rapid, but not so that of the industrial plantations and even less so that of the native forests. The fires have also had a serious impact on the native fauna and will worsen as the months go by, according to Boloqui: “The reproductive cycle of the fish is in summer and since there is almost no water, they did not reproduce, so the alligators do not They will have food. The alligators are trying to move to where there is still water and they already look very skinny.”

The Argentine government has sent equipment to fight the fires and has announced an advance of 200 million pesos (1.7 million dollars) for assistance after declaring an agricultural emergency in the region. The forecast is bleak: no rain is expected throughout the week and thermometers will once again exceed 35 degrees.

