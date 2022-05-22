Sinaloa.- This weekend it was reported a vehicle fire, type Atos, on the Navolato-Altata roadwhich mobilized the emergency services of the sugarcane municipality.

The events were recorded on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. when it was reported by motorists traveling from west to east, that on the aforementioned road a few kilometers after the junction that leads to the town of El Tambor and Altata, a compact vehicle was on fire.

Several elements of firefighters quickly came aboard their rescue units, such as tank trucks, they left to put out the flames that the car was consuming.

According to information from the fire commander, it was said that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. After field work by firefighters to put out the flames, it was observed that the small unit was completely burned.

On the other hand, it was said that there were no injuries because the crew members were able to leave in time to protect themselves from the incident.

We recommend you read:

Highway agents went to the site to lift the corresponding part and with the help of a crane remove the burned unit.