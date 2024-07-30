Rail traffic is “gradually resuming also on the conventional Rome – Florence line after the intervention of the fire brigade for a fire near the tracks, near Orvieto”. This was communicated by FS in a note. The fire, it is specified, “did not cause damage to the railway track”.

Rail traffic, which had been suspended for a while in the afternoon, is therefore improving significantly. fire near the Rome-Florence high-speed and conventional linesnear Orvieto. The fire did not affect the railway line, but there was the necessary Fire Brigade intervention to allow the regular resumption of rail traffic.



From the monitors of the stations of Rome and Florence delays due to the suspension of the AV line in Orvieto reached up to two hoursespecially for departures from the Capital to Milan. At Florence Santa Maria Novella the delays were more limited, but were still from 100 minutes to half an hour.

As the hours passed, Rail traffic has gradually resumed. But it remained conventional line between Rome and Florence suspended.

«Another day of chaos and disruption after the brush fire near Orvieto that affected the Rome-Florence railway line causing serious delays and cancellations. Italians and many foreign tourists on holiday are experiencing hellish days not only because of the exceptional heat, all while Transport Minister Salvini wanders around airports and construction sites, explaining how excellent his work is. But the reality is different and it is there for all to see. Italy is blocked, it is experiencing a real transport nightmare. Summer is coming to life with millions of passengers travelling and Salvini, in his ‘propaganda’ tour, continues to repeat, like a mantra, that everything is fine”. Thus in a note the Dem MP Anthony Barbagallo, Pd group leader in the Transport Commission.