The residents of Yellowknife, the largest city in Canada’s Northwest Territories, have been forced out of their homes. The city is being evacuated due to the approaching forest fires, report Canadian media Thursday. By Friday afternoon local time, the twenty thousand people, almost half of the province’s population, must be gone.

The evacuation route to the three shelters, the closest of which is 1,300 kilometers from Yellowknife, runs right past the flames. A card of the fires shows the fire raging on both sides of the road out of Yellowknife. “Just because the fire reaches the road doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unsafe,” the Northwest Territories government wrote. “Road authorities guide drivers through the fire zones.”

The fire is still about twenty kilometers from Yellowknife, but a northwesterly wind is expected to push it closer. The fire could reach the city this weekend, the province writes, but a few showers can make a “significant difference”.

Fuel up

The question is whether there will be enough fuel for everyone to drive to one of the three shelters in the province of Alberta in one go. Gasoline has already run out in two places, authorities say Canadian news channel CBC. There is a long queue at a gas station along the route.

If you don’t leave by car, you can go by plane. Images from CBC show queues of people waiting for a airlift. It goes according to the BBC for the largest air evacuation Northwest Territories has conducted.