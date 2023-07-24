Flames also engulf Corfu, 17 villages evacuated. 19,000 people fled Rhodes

A huge fire in Corfu has forced the Greek authorities to evacuate 17 villages, for a total of 2,500 people. Firefighters on the Ionian island worked through the night to prevent the flames from reaching homes. For safety reasons, according to the Kathimerini website, residents and tourists were removed from the areas close to the fire front and transferred to the Agios Markos stadium and the Municipal Theater of Corfu. From Nissaki beach alone, on the northeastern coast of the island, the coastguard rescued 59 people, also making use of private boats.

Yesterday in Greece was the hottest day of the summer for Greece, with temperatures above 40 degrees in many parts of the country. In total, according to AFP, 30,000 people have been evacuated so far due to the fires that have broken out in recent days. On the island of Rhodes alone, 19,000 people were forced to flee the fires that began last Tuesday.

“In view of the extraordinary conditions prevailing in the country due to the fires,” the Greek presidency said, the celebrations for the celebration of the restoration of democracy, which occurs today, have been cancelled.

According to forecasts, what is sweeping through the country could become the longest heat wave recorded so far. “According to the data, there will probably be 16-17 days of heat, something that has never happened before in our country,” Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Greek National Observatory, told ERT broadcaster.