Flamengo is one of the most powerful teams in South American football. On Saturday he managed to win a new Copa Libertadores and now he is excited about making history in the Club World Cup. There he will have the opportunity to face Real Madrid in a hypothetical final and he dreams of achieving the feat.
The European domain in the competition is total. The last South American to win the title was Corinthians, that in 2012 he beat Chelsea 1-0 with a remembered goal by Paolo Guerrero. From then on, the title always remained in European hands and there were cases where the difference was notable.
Flamengo is ready to try to compete with Real Madrid and has what. For winning the Libertadores and the Brazil Cup, he raised 40 million dollars, it is a team that has national team players and is looking for high-level signings in Europe.
To be competitive against Ancelotti’s team, they will seek to maintain the base and prioritize the squad with new signings. It is expected that they can make some top investment and continue filling a team with a value of 149 million euros with figures according to Transfermarkt. Will he be enough to be world champion? It’s going to be hard, but not impossible.
