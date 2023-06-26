It is a growing movement globally, even if in Brazil it has already been a respectable reality for some time. However, Flamengo has decided to contribute to supporting women’s football a few weeks before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. In fact, with an initiative carried out in collaboration with the fan token platform, the Rio de Janeiro club that won the last Copa Libertadores has decided to produce a brand new shirt dedicated precisely to women’s football.

However, the Brazilian company has not only decided to design and market it, but has conceived three different prototypes, leaving the choice of the preferred design in the hands of the fans: green-gold like the Seleçao, red-black like Flamengo or green. The survey is hosted between today and tomorrow on the digital token platform in the dedicated app and then in July the uniform that will receive the highest number of preferences will actually be produced. With the hope – that of the club – that the idea can bring luck to the Brazilian national team engaged in Oceania.