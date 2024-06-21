Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/20/2024 – 22:02

Flamengo defeated Bahia 2-1 on Thursday night (20) at the Maracanã stadium, and took the lead in Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation, valid for the 10th of the national competition, was broadcast by National Radio.

FFFFFFFFFFFFIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIMMMMMMMM OF PAAAAPOOOOO IN MARACANÃ! WHAT A VICTORY! IN THE RACE! IN THE SACRED MANTLE! AT THE END! IN THE SCREAM OF THE BIGGEST FANS IN THE WORLD! FOR OUR PLACE: THE TOP! VVVAAAAAMMMMOOOOOOOS, FLAAAAMMMEEEEEEENNNNNNGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #VAMOSFLAMENGO #CRF pic.twitter.com/bZXjDTDfEE — Flamengo (@Flamengo) June 21, 2024

With the triumph, Rubro-Negro da Gávea reached 21 points, overtaking Botafogo, who drew 1-1 with Athletico-PR last Wednesday (19). Tricolor Baiano remained with 18 points, in 5th place.

Despite playing away from home, Tricolor played good football in the first minutes, having more possession of the ball and creating opportunities to score with Cauly, in the sixth minute, and with Jean Lucas, in the 14th minute. However, in the 22nd minute Lorran played for Pedro , which just rolled to Gerson, who took a strong shot from the edge of the area to beat goalkeeper Marcos Felipe.

But Rubro-Negro’s advantage was short-lived. In the 34th minute, midfielder Jean Lucas passed the ball to Everaldo, who got rid of Ayrton Lucas’s marking before hitting the cover to beat goalkeeper Rossi.

Equality remained until the 48th minute of the final stage, when Gerson took a free kick into the area, where David Luiz headed the ball to score the winning goal and lead the Brazilian Championship.