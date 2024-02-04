Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/04/2024 – 12:00

Last Saturday night (3), Flamengo won the Copa Super 8 title for the third time. The tournament, played in a knockout format, brought together the eight best-placed teams from the 2023/2024 season of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), the main men's national championship. The result guarantees the Cariocas in the next Champions League of the Americas, equivalent to the Libertadores in the sport.

To keep the cup, Rubro-Negro beat Unifacisa, from Campina Grande (PB), 83 to 77, at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio team isolated itself as the biggest winner of the Super 8, leaving behind Sesi Franca, who has two titles.

From the current squad, two players were present in Flamengo's previous victories, in 2018 and 2021: point guard Franco Balbi and winger Olivinha. The latter, at 40 years old, is one of the biggest winners in red-black and national basketball. In addition to the three Super 8 titles, the veteran, who is in his 16th season playing for the Rio de Janeiro club, has lifted six NBB trophies, ten Carioca Championship trophies, two World Cups and one Champions League.

“I never imagined receiving all this affection, this red and black crowd hugged me in a phenomenal way. This support from the fans towards me is priceless. I never imagined being such a winner with the red and black shirt, there is a fan here in front of me calling me an idol”, said Olivinha, on the National Basketball League (LNB) website.

“I was lucky to catch a glorious generation, which practically won all the titles. I think the board deserves a lot of credit for putting together teams every season to compete for titles. It is not to participate. We, players, try to live up to all the expectations on the court that are always created at the beginning of the championship”, added the 40-year-old player.

In the duel against Unifacisa, the highlight of Flamengo's victory was Gabriel Jaú. The wing/pivot scored 16 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds, being named the most valuable player (MVP) of the final. Another one who shone was shooting guard Didi Louzada, with 16 points and nine rebounds, in addition to four assists. The basket of the confrontation was from Unifacisa. Point guard for the Paraíba team, Facundo Corvalan scored 20 points and distributed four assists.

Flamengo qualified for the Super 8 after having the best campaign in the first round of the NBB, which gave the team the advantage of playing the knockout games at home. In the quarterfinals, Rubro-Negro defeated Bauru 86 to 67. In the semi, they beat Paulistano 83 to 82, thanks to a three-point basket from Didi in the last second.

At this moment, the Rio team appears in second place in the NBB, with 19 wins and four defeats (82.6% success rate). Minas Tênis Clube is first, with 20 triumphs and three setbacks (87%). Franca is third (81.8%). Vasco (69.6%) completes the group of the top four, which qualify directly for the quarter-finals. Unifacisa, runner-up in Super 8, comes close behind, in fifth (65.2%).