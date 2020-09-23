The anguish of Flamengo, after the injuries and COVID-19 infections of seven players before the game on Tuesday, were left behind by defeating Barcelona 1-2 tonight, which suffered the fourth defeat and was eliminated in Group A of the Copa Libertadores.

Pedro, at minute 6, and Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, at 26, scored the winning goals that allowed the current tournament champion to forget the 5-0 defeat that Independiente del Valle gave him in Quito and accumulate 9 points.

Argentine Emmanuel Martínez discounted at minute 48.

The victory against Barcelona allowed the ‘Fla’ coach, the Spanish Doménec Torrent, to celebrate his first victory in the competition.

The match was about to be canceled due to a decision by the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, to “disable” the stadium hours before the match took place, a resolution that was retracted less than three hours later.

Barcelona sought to surprise the supposedly weakened Flamengo, who with a pass from Gerson from the left side, found Pedro well outlined on the other end, who without complications finished off and advanced his team with a goal in the 6th minute.

In the 17th, the Argentine goalkeeper Javier Burrai saved Barcelona from the second goal, when he managed to reject the shot of the Uruguayan De Arrascaeta.

The same player reached his prize in the 26th minute when he received a pass from Everton Ribeiro from the right side, held the marking of defender Byron Castillo and finished for the 0-2.

In the resumption, Barcelona wove an isolated play to their actions in the first half, with a pass from Arroyo to Colmán, who assisted the Argentine Martínez in the 48th minute that marked the home team’s discount for 1-2.

In the 56th minute, Flamengo escaped the tie with a good pass from Díaz to Uruguayan attacker Jonathan Alvez, who adjusted the ball and launched a shot that left goalkeeper Cesar with no option. The provision of the biosecurity protocol imposed the immediate return of Flamengo to Brazil, which left the stadium to the airport, due to the seven infected by COVID-19.