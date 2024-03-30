Millonarios is getting ready for its debut in the 2024 Copa Libertadores against Flamengo, one of the great candidates for the continental title. The duel between blue and red and black will be played this Tuesday, starting at 5 pm, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

It should be remembered that the stage will not have its full capacity, because next weekend there will be two recitals by Karol G, which disables the southern sector of the stadium due to the assembly of the stage for the musical show.

Millonarios anticipated, for this same reason, the classic against Independiente Santa Fe, which they won 3-1, and this Saturday, against Fortaleza en Techo, they will have an alternate roster.

The one that did play with everything this Saturday was Flamengo, which sent a warning to Millonarios and showed that it is at a great level to start its participation in the Libertadores.

Those led by Tite, former coach of the Brazil national team, took a key step towards the São Paulo championship title: this Saturday they beat Novo Iguaçu 3-0 at the Maracaná.

The second leg will be played on Sunday, April 7, at 3 pm, on the same stage, and everything indicates that Flamengo will celebrate a new crown that day.

Flamengo used their main formation in this match. The list of travelers for the match against Millonarios has not yet been released, but press reports claim that in the match in El Campín they could call upon several substitutes.

This was Flamengo's victory in the first leg of the Paulista final

Flamengo's first goal was scored by one of the most promising players of the red-black team, Pedro, who scored from a penalty in the 20th minute.

Pedro himself scored the second, in the 53rd minute, after a clearance by Everton from the left sector.

Flamengo's victory was sealed in the 80th minute, with an own goal from Ronald.

