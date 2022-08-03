flamingo continued to cement its way to a new Copa Libertadores final by beating 2-0 this Tuesday against Corinthians in Sao Paulo, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition.

Even with the thorn in the end lost last year against Palmeiras in Montevideo, the ‘Mengão’ prevailed at the Neo Química Arena with the goals of the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta (37) and Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol” (51) .

The Fla is pursuing its third Libertadores title, the ‘Timão’ the second after the only Cup won ten years ago.

The winner of the duel between Brazilians, who will have the second leg at the Maracana on Tuesday of the following week, will face in the semifinals the winner of the Argentine bracket between Velez Sarsfield, executioner of River Plate in the second round, and Cordoba Workshops. The first Argentine face to face will be in Buenos Aires this Wednesday (7:30 pm from Colombia).

Palmeiras waits for the three-time championship

How to stop the immaculate march of the Palm trees? Who can do it? Those are the million questions that assail the rivals of ‘Verdão’, who see the current Cup champion parade without major threats towards his third consecutive title and historic fourth -the first 23 years ago-.

Palmeiras celebrates its ninth consecutive win in the Libertadores. Photo: Fernando Bizerra. Eph

And it is that the perfect progress of the team coached by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, the only one with an ideal score in the group stage, which then overwhelmed Cerro Porteño in the round of 16 with an aggregate of 8-0, seems to have no end.

Palmeiras chained nine wins in a row (8 in this edition), a mark that made it the first team to reach that record in the history of Conmebol’s most important club competition.

Atlético Mineiro will have to face this monster led by the Brasileirao, again in the hands of Cuca, the most successful coach in the history of the Belo Horizonte team, after the dismissal of the Argentine Antonio Mohamed ten days ago.

The Mineiro has one of the most powerful payrolls in America, with players of the stature of the Brazilian Hulk, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas and the Argentine Ignacio Fernández.

The first leg match will take place on Wednesday (7:30 pm) in Belo Horizonte, and the winner of the series will face the winner of the key between the Argentinian Estudiantes de La Plata for the pass to the final, in campaign for their fifth title , and Athletico Paranaense, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana and finalist of the Libertadores-2005. This match will close the first leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday in Curitiba.

AFP

