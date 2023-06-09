🚨Jorge Sampaoli wants Yeferson Soteldo to reinforce Flamengo.

*️⃣Ya directed him on his way through Santos.

*️⃣El Peixe has an option to buy it for u$s 4M for 50%, valid until 6/30. They negotiate with Tigres to pay less, but the agreement is far away.

— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 8, 2023