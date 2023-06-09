tigers It has some of the best players in the MX League, which causes several Mexican and foreign soccer teams to notice their figures and try to take them away. According to a recent report, the flamenco He would have on his agenda two elements that belong to the whole of the UANL.
One of the market objectives of ‘Mengão’ is Yeferson SoteldoVenezuelan striker who belongs to the feline team, but who has been on loan to Santos since August 2022. According to the most recent information, Soteldo is one of the priorities of Jorge Sampaoli for the next season.
According to the journalist César Luis Merlo, Tigres is asking for 4 million dollars for 50% of the letter from the Venezuelan winger.
According to various reports, there is another element of Tigres that Flamengo is interested in. Is about Samir Caetanowho has become a bulwark of the feline defense since his arrival.
Brazilian media have pointed out that the 28-year-old defender is one of Flamengo’s targets in this transfer market.
Before leaving for Europe in 2016, Samir played in the lower categories and the ‘Mengão’ first team. The red and black team would seek the return of the defender, but the operation will not be easy.
Samir has a contract with Tigres until mid-2026 and his letter is worth about 7.5 million dollars, according to the Transfermarkt portal. The feline board would not let his defense come out so easily and they would only negotiate a sale.
