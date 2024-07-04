Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/07/2024 – 23:55

Flamengo showed that it is one of the big favorites to win the Brazilian Championship by beating Atlético-MG 4-2 on Wednesday night (3), even playing in Belo Horizonte. With this victory, which was broadcast live on National Radiothe Gávea team remains in the isolated lead of the national competition.

END OF THE GAME AT ARENA MRV! IN THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP, MENGÃO BEATS ATLÉTICO-MG BY 4 TO 2 WITH GOALS FROM BRUNO HENRIQUE (2), CARLINHOS AND AYRTON LUCAS!#CRF #LetsGoFlamengo pic.twitter.com/5ZvMFgoDYw — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 4, 2024

Now Rubro-Negro occupies the first position with 30 points won, three ahead of the second-placed Botafogo, who beat Cuiabá 2-1 this Wednesday at Arena Pantanal. Galo remains with 18 points after the defeat, in 11th place.

Even playing away from home, Flamengo showed strength from the first moments of the match, which led them to open the scoring after just 13 minutes of the first half, when Luiz Araújo took a free kick into the area and Bruno Henrique appeared with freedom at the far post to score first time.

At a disadvantage, Atlético even had more possession of the ball, but Rubro-Negro showed more efficiency to extend their lead in the 23rd minute, with Carlinhos, who took advantage of the ball that was left over after a shot by full-back Wesley.

Flamengo’s attacking momentum continued after the break. And it paid off after just five minutes, when full-back Ayrton Lucas broke free from two opponents, burst into the box and crossed the ball to score a beautiful goal.

In the 11th minute, Galo managed to pull one back with Hulk from the penalty spot, but ten minutes later the team led by coach Tite scored the fourth goal after Pedro launched Bruno Henrique, who had the freedom to advance and beat the goalkeeper. In the 44th minute, Hulk scored for the second time, but the victory for the team from Gávea was already guaranteed.

