Flamengo thrashed Maringá by 8 to 2, this Wednesday (26) at the Maracanã stadium, and secured itself in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The result was more than enough for Rubro-Negro to compensate for the 2-0 loss to the team from Paraná in the first leg.

In the first match of the Copa do Brasil under the command of Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, the Gávea team started pressing to reverse the adverse score of the first leg. And this posture paid off early on. After 2 minutes, Everton Cebolinha took a corner kick in the area. The ball was partially cleared and left for Thiago Maia, who hit hard to overcome goalkeeper Dheimison.

And it was at the dead ball that Flamengo scored again. In the 18th minute, it was the turn of striker Pedro to take advantage of another corner kick by Cebolinha to score with a header. And Rubro-Negro managed to reverse Maringá’s advantage in the 29th minute, when Gabriel Barbosa took a penalty with great class to score the third for the team from Rio.

But, in the 38th minute, the team from Paraná rehearsed a reaction when they scored with an own goal by Fabrício Bruno. However, Flamengo went into the break in a comfortable situation thanks to a beautiful goal by midfielder Gérson in the 48th minute.

Rubro-Negro maintained dominance in the final stage. And, just after 12 minutes, he reached his fifth in the match in a beautiful move by Everton Cebolinha. After a table with Gabriel Barbosa, the attacker dribbled the goalkeeper and touched the bottom of the empty goal.

At 19, Maringá scored again, but Jorge Sampaoli’s team confirmed their classification thanks to three more goals from Pedro: at 21, at 39 and at 42 minutes.

Rank with tie

Another giant of Brazilian football to advance was Palmeiras. After winning the first leg by 4-2, coach Abel Ferreira sent to the lawn of Parque do Sabiá, in Uberlândia, an alternative team that drew 1-1 with Tombense.

CLASSIFIED CHAT! Raise your hand who is in the next phase of @CopaDoBrasilBR! Tombense 1 x 1 Palmeiras (3-5)

Even without counting on some of its main players, Verdão opened the scoring in the 12th minute with Breno Lopes. The team from Minas Gerais, on the other hand, only managed to cash in the 40th minute of the final stage, when Fabinho failed in the ball exit and allowed Alex Sandro to dominate and hit Weverton’s exit.

rooster advances

Atlético-MG also qualified, but with more emotion. After a 2-1 victory over Brasil de Pelotas in the first leg, Galo would guarantee its place in the round of 16 directly, even with a draw. However, the team from Minas Gerais started behind on the scoreboard, after a goal by Márcio Jonatan at 17 of the first half.

From then on, Xavante closed behind, betting on counterattacks. With that, Atlético-MG suffered a lot to score the equalizer, which came out only in the 43rd minute of the final stage with Zaracho.

spot on penalties

However, the most exciting ranking of the night was Corinthians. After losing 2-0 to Remo at Mangueirão, in Belém, Timão returned the score this Wednesday in Itaquera, with goals from Adson and Roger Guedes, and decided the vacancy on maximum penalties. In the penalty shootout, the Parque São Jorge team was more efficient to win by 5 to 4.

Other results

