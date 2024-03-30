Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/30/2024 – 20:46

Flamengo came closer to ending its three-year drought without state titles by beating Nova Iguaçu this Saturday (30), 3-0, in the first game of the Campeonato Carioca final, at Maracanã. Inspired, Pedro scored twice and shot up the state's top scorer, with 11 goals. The third goal of the game was an own goal, from midfielder Ronald.

The teams return to the field on Sunday (April 7), at 5 pm (Brasília time), to decide who will be the 2024 Rio champions. Flamengo could even lose by two goals difference, which guarantees the cup. The biggest challenge will be from Nova Iguaçu, who will need to score four goals or more to win the title. If they score three goals, the Baixada Fluminense team will take the decision to penalties.

Related news: FFFIIIIMMMMMMM CHAT AT MARACANÃ! With two goals from Pedro – one for each daughter – and one against, Mengão took a 3-0 lead in the first match of the state title dispute! VVAAAMMMOOOSS, FLAMMEEEEENNGOOOOOOO#NIGxFLA # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/6vpbDXffa9 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) March 30, 2024

The match started intensely, with Rubro-Negro scoring the ball from the Baixada Fluminense team. The first real chance of a goal came in the ninth minute: after a well-aimed cross from Cebolinha, Fabrício Bruno headed the ball dangerously towards the post. At 17 minutes, the penalty came, after Ayrton Lucas was brought down in the penalty area, and it was up to Pedro to take the penalty and open the scoring at Maracanã. Having difficulty breaking through the red and black defense, Nova Iguaçu had good chances to equalize with shots from outside the area: the first, in the 32nd minute, with a left-handed bomb from striker Xandinho, which required a great save from goalkeeper Rossi. The other opportunity was at 47, with Yan Silva, but Rossi cleared the ball. Before the end, Pedro scored his second in the match, however, there was intervention from the VAR, which noted the attacker was offside and the goal was disallowed.

After the break, it only took seven minutes of the ball in play for Pedro to find the net again. The play started with a perfect throw from Luís Araújo from the right to Everton Cebolinha on the left. The striker shot with the ball and even crossed low for Pedro to push it into the back of the net. Flamengo reduced the intensity and, unmotivated, Nova Iguaçu barely attacked. In the 32nd minute, Arrascaeta played for Pedro, who got rid of Gabriel Pinheiro's marking and tried to throw a hat at Ronald, inside the area. When trying to cut the play, the Nova Iguaçu midfielder ended up scoring against, sealing Flamengo's 3-0 victory.

Other state decisions.

Pernambuco Championship

Spor Club Recife defeated Náutico away from home, 2-0, with goals from Gustavo Coutinho and Rafael Thyere, at Estádio dos Aflitos. The teams return to the field to decide the title next Saturday (7), at 4:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.

Paraná Championship

Atlhetico beat Maringá 1-0 away from home, with a goal from Pablo. The teams decide the title next Saturday (6), at 5pm, Ligga Arena, in Curitiba.

Minas Gerais Championship

Atlético and Cruzeiro drew 2-2 at Arena MRV, Hulk and Bruno Fuchs scored for Galo. Dinenno scored for Raposa, which also featured an own goal from Atlético defender Jemerson. The teams will play the return game on Sunday (7), at 3:30 pm, at Mineirão.

Gaucho Championship

Juventude and Grêmio did not come from 0-0 in the first leg of the final at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. The teams will declare the title on Saturday (6), at 4:30 pm, at Arena Grêmio, in Porto Aledre.

Ceará Championship

The first game of the final, between Fortaleza and Ceará, at Arena Castelão also ended goalless. The decision was made for next Saturday (6), at 4:40 pm, again at Arena Casteão, in Fortaleza.