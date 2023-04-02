Flamengo came out ahead of Fluminense in the dispute for the Carioca Championship title. In front of more than 65,000 fans, Rubro-Negro won 2-0 at the Maracanã stadium on Saturday night (1). With this result, the Gávea team may even lose by a goal difference, on April 9 (Sunday), which will retain the title.

END OF TALK AT MARACANÃ! MENGÃO BEATS FLUMINENSE 2-0 WITH GOALS FROM AYRTON LUCAS AND PEDRO IN THE FIRST GAME OF THE FINAL OF CARIOCA! SUNDAY (DAY 9) GAME IS BACK!#CRF #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/7jEvmTvsjQ — Flamengo (@Flamengo) April 2, 2023

In case of Tricolor’s victory by two goals, the champion will be defined in the penalty shootout. To win the mug in the 90 minutes, the Laranjeiras team has to win by superiority of three or more goals.

Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira surprised by sending a team to the field without one of the usual starters, number ten Gabriel Barbosa. The intention was to reinforce the marking of his team, with the entry of Matheus França. With that, the match was tied in the first stage, with few clear opportunities from side to side.

The game changed after the break, when full-back Ayrton Lucas was decisive. First at six minutes, when, after receiving from Everton Cebolinha, he hit the plate to overcome goalkeeper Fábio. Then, at 22 minutes, the number six started on the left and crossed to Pedro, who gave the final numbers to the scoreboard, which guarantees a good advantage for Flamengo against Fluminense.

State Finals in Brazil

A state in which a Tricolor took the lead was Cearense, in which Fortaleza beat Ceará by 2-1 at Arena Castelão. The team led by Argentine coach Juan Vojvoda opened a two-goal lead thanks to Lucas Sasha and Caio Henrique, but full-back Danilo Barcelos cashed in a penalty kick.

⏱️ END OF THE GAME AT THE CASTELÃO ARENA! THE LION WINS CEARÁ BY 2 X 1 IN THE FIRST CONFRONTATION OF THE 2023 CEARENSE FINAL! ⚽️ Lucas Sasha

⚽️ Gaius Alexander#VamosFortaleza #CampeonatoCearense pic.twitter.com/o1JPAWT6XJ — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) April 1, 2023

Now, in the return match, scheduled for next Saturday (8) at Castelão, Fortaleza is champion with a new victory or even a draw. Ceará’s triumph by a goal difference leads to the penalty shootout. If he beats Pici’s Tricolor by two or more, Vozão takes the cup.

In Mineiro, Atlético saw Hulk experience an afternoon of ups and downs to overcome América by 3-2 at Arena Independência. After Pavón opened the scoring for Galo and Hyoran expanded, Coelho tied with two goals from Benitez. Atlético’s number seven then had the opportunity to break the tie with a penalty kick, but he wasted it. At the end of the match, the attacker scored the winning goal in a great individual move.

⚫⚪ GAME OVER! ATLÉTICO WINS AMERICA, 3 TO 2, AND OPENS IN ADVANTAGE THE DECISION OF MINEIRO! LET’S GO IN SEARCH OF TETRA! ⚽ Pavon, Hyoran and Hulk scored for Alvinegro#VamoGalo #AFCxCAM ️ pic.twitter.com/jRb2XKKBu3 — Athletic (@Atletico) April 1, 2023

The CRB was very close to winning the title, which, with goals from Mike and Fábio Alemão, beat Asa 2-0 at the Municipal de Arapiraca stadium in the first match of the Alagoas Championship final. With that, on the way back, at Rei Pelé on Saturday, Galo is champion even in case of defeat by a goal difference.

In Rio Grande do Sul, everything remains undefined after a 1-1 draw between Grêmio and Caxias at the Centenario stadium. Marlon opened the scoring for the home team and Vina left everything the same. On the way back, in Porto Alegre next Saturday, the mug goes to whoever wins in the 90 minutes. Another draw takes the decision to the penalty shootout.

Endgame: Caxias 1×1 #Guild

We equalized the score at Estádio Centenário with a goal by Vina and came back with a tie in the first game of the final of the #Gauchão2023. Now, the decision is at home and by your side, fan! UP THEM! ⚽️ #CAXxGRE pic.twitter.com/HEMK9rIHji — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) April 1, 2023

In Santa Catarina, Criciúma beat Brusque by the minimum score in the first game of the decision, played at Heriberto Hülse, thanks to a goal by Lohan. In the return match, on Saturday at Augusto Bauer, Tigre now has the advantage of a tie.

VICTORYAAAA OF THE TIGER!!! In the first 90 minutes of the 2023 Santa Catarina final, Tigre takes the lead with a goal by Lohan.#VamosTigre Photo: Celso da Luz | Criciúma EC pic.twitter.com/6d6Y0xroju — Criciuma EC (@CriciumaEC) April 1, 2023

Treze, on the other hand, broke a taboo to stay ahead in the Paraibano final. Galo da Borborema defeated Sousa 2-1 at Amigão after a 13-year hiatus. The new state champion will be defined next Saturday at Marizão.

Thanks to a goal by Vitor Roque in stoppage time, Athletico-PR overcame Cascavel by 2-1 at the Estádio Olímpico Regional. The new champion of Paranaense will be known at Arena da Baixada on April 9th.