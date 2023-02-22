The Ecuadorian Valley Independent beat the Brazilian 1-0 (part 0-0) flamenco in the first leg match they held on Tuesday in Sangolquí, for the final of the 2023 South American Recopa.

When it seemed that the series would remain open, the ‘rayados’ del Valle -current champions of the Copa Sudamericana- began to win with a goal from Mateo Carabajal, who nestled in the 68th minute with a magnificent header.

The Argentinian defender completed a corner kick from Junior Sornoza from the left wing, finishing off cross and from below.

This is how the new champion of the Recopa Sudamericana will be defined

The Fla, monarch of the Libertadores, will receive the black and blue at the Maracaná for revenge on February 28. In the event of a tie in points and goal difference, there will be a 30-minute extension and if the situation persists, it will go to the definition by kicks from the penalty mark.

In a match played in the rain, the ‘Mengão’, champion of the 2020 Recopa edition, took a long time to populate the rival area to engender serious dangerous actions in front of the fence protected by the Creole goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, who was able to control the tepid threats.

Independent of the Valley vs. Flamengo, South American Cup Winners’ Cup

The Ecuadorian ‘giant-killer’ threw his livers to achieve victory as home owner and make his fans forget what happened three years ago, when he ended up drawing 2-2 against Flamengo in the first leg in Quito for the Cup Winners’ Cup final.

In the outcome, the red and black from Rio de Janeiro won the trophy by beating 3-0 in the rematch, staged in Rio de Janeiro.

This is how an even and tight match was defined

Gabriel Barbosa, who in 2020 opened the beating of the black and blue, became the living force of the most beloved in Brazil, but found in Ramírez an insurmountable wall that drowned out the goal cry on two clear occasions that originated in the first half.

Gabigol, who was a member of Inter Milan and Benfica of Portugal, dosed his energy so as not to strike down in the 2,500-meter high of Sangolquí, a neighboring valley to the Ecuadorian capital, for which he lacked forcefulness to define.

In Independiente, the striker Sornoza was the conductor to squeeze Flamengo, three times winner of the Libertadores (1981, 2019 and 2022). But the push of those from Valle was not decisive in a large part of the commitment to bring down the goalkeeper Santos, who stopped the best dominance of the local in the framework of the impatient attempt to win a bulky victory ahead of the revenge.

After the goal from the ‘giant killer’, which surprised the team from Rio de Janeiro, the match turned abrupt and Ecuadorian midfielder Joao Ortiz was sent off in the 88th minute, who at 72 replaced Cristián Pellerano, of Argentine origin.

with AFP

