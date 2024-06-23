Mayor states that act of expropriation by auction of the São Cristóvão gas meter land will be published in the “Official Gazette” on Monday

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), stated this Sunday (June 23, 2024) that it will expropriate the São Cristóvão gasometer land for the construction of the São Cristóvão stadium. Flamengo. According to Paes, the measure will be published in the official diary on Monday (June 24).

The land belongs to an investment fund managed by Caixa Econômica Federal. It is located in the port area of ​​Rio, next to the Novo Rio bus station and the Gentileza intermodal terminal.

Paes stated that the club is of great importance to Rio’s economy. He stated that the construction of the football stadium will be relevant for the revitalization of the area and that it was agreed with Flamengo that the place will also be an entertainment space with a convention center.

“Don’t be so happy and you don’t need to thank me in the middle of the street, no Flamengo fan. Don’t come shouting ‘mengo’ in my ear. If you want to thank someone, a Flamengo fan, talk to him here, because the Flamengo fan thing with me is no use, no.” And he added: “As mayor I’m happy, as a devastated Vasco native”, declared Paes, who is from Vasco, alongside the federal deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ).

The congressman, who is a flamenco fan, said that the action is very representative of the club’s history. According to Pedro Paulo, Flamengo is “absolutely in tune” with what the city council determined to be not just a stadium, but an urban reform of the surrounding area.

Watch (3min59s):

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo congratulated the city hall for the decision. “Mayor Eduardo Paes’ decision recognizes the public interest involved and provides a very important step in the realization of the project to build Flamengo’s own stadium, a dream of the entire Red-Negra Nation”, declared on your X profile (formerly Twitter).

According to the club, the project establishes a huge financial investment in the location capable of helping to transform the entire region surrounding the new stadium, enhancing the value of the area and providing Rio with a new and modern space, both entertainment and commercial.

The club also thanked the mayor and deputy Pedro Paulo “due to sensitivity that both have always had regarding this topic and for their entrepreneurial and positive vision in relation to the economic and social development of the city of Rio”.