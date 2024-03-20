Millionaires He met his rivals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2024, will be in a complicated area, in which one team starts as the clear favorite to advance to the round and the others must fight like lions on the field of play to qualify for the round of 16.

After last Monday's draw, Millonarios was placed in group E along with Flamengo from Brazil, Palestino from Chile and Bolívar from Bolivia. The great rival to beat in the area is the Rio team that has played three of the last five finals of Libertadores Cup and he is the super favorite to win the title, according to some betting houses.

Tite arrives at Flamengo Photo:EFE and AFP Share

In the case of Millonarios, we have a long flight and we also have the altitude situation

Although it seems like a not so complicated group for FlamengoOn paper, the Brazilian team has taken some caution with its rivals, especially Millionaires that has a plus in its favor.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Rodolfo Landimpresident of Flamengoexplained that there are certain issues that concern the team led by the DT Titewhich have to do with calendar issues and height issues, a factor that complicates Brazilian teams and is a real headache.

“There is the match with Millonarios, in Colombia, which is in the final of the State Championship. That was exactly our concern because you have a long flight, which is the case. And in the case of Millonarios, we have a long flight and we also have the altitude situation,” said the president.

Flamengo is the top seed in the Millonarios group in the Copa Libertadores. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. TIME and Efe Share

The duel against Millionaires will take place on Tuesday, April 2 at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin of Bogotá, this was confirmed by Conmebol this Tuesday, after revealing the official calendar of the continental tournament.

Millionaires will play in El Campín after reaching an agreement with the organizers of the concert Karol G, who is going to make two mega presentations on the sports stage on the 5th and 6th of the same month. The club will have to give up the ticket office in the south stand, where the stage and scenery will be set up.

Although it is difficult to play two games at altitude (one in Bogotá at more than 2,600 meters above sea level and another in La Paz at 3,800 meters), Landim did not hesitate to say that Flamengo should play anywhere of the world: “We cannot choose, we will play where we have to play.”

Mackalister Silva. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

SPORTS