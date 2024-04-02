Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/04/2024 – 23:24

Flamengo did not play well and allowed Millonarios (Colombia), who played with one man less since the 16th minute of the second half, to draw 1-1, on Tuesday night (2) at the El Campín stadium. , in Bogotá, in a match valid for the 1st round of Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

All the same! @MillosFCoficial It is @Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw in their CONMEBOL Group E debut #Libertadores. #EternalGlory pic.twitter.com/Vy9nOiWaVt — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 2, 2024

Related news:

The team led by coach Tite seemed to feel the effects of 2,600 meters above sea level and the absence of Uruguayan midfielder De La Cruz, who was banned moments before the match due to his fever. Thus, what we saw on the field was a Rubro-Negro team that had little control over the match and that allowed the Colombian team to arrive in danger at several moments, with emphasis on a shot on the crossbar by striker Leonardo Castro in the 36th minute of the first half.

In the final stage, Flamengo gave the impression that they would finally take control of the match and guarantee the three points, especially after midfielder Larry Vásquez brought down Arrascaeta inside the area, committing a penalty, and was sent off. Pedro went to charge and opened the scoring.

However, even with an extra man, Gávez's team continued to give space to Millonarios, who arrived in the 34th minute, when Rivaldo got rid of Pulgar with a disconcerting dribble before crossing to Ruiz, who didn't forgive.

After drawing away from home in their debut in the Libertadores, Flamengo focuses on the Campeonato Carioca, where they will play the second leg of the final against Nova Iguaçu, next Sunday (7) at the Maracanã stadium.

Grêmio defeat

The other Brazilian team to debut this Tuesday in the Libertadores was Grêmio, who also suffered from the altitude, but the 3,640 meters of La Paz, to be defeated 2-0 by The Strongest (Bolivia) in a match valid for Group C.

Involved with the Campeonato Gaúcho dispute, coach Renato Gaúcho opted to field an alternative team in Bolivia. Thus, without much difficulty, the Bolivians built the victory with goals from Triverio and Ursino.

With the setback, Grêmio occupies the last place in the classification of its group without any points, while The Strongest leads with three points.