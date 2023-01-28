First lady Ronsâgela da Silva, known as Janja, occupied one of the tribunes of honor at the National Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, with red-and-black props, to watch the final of the Brazilian Super Cup between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

A declared Flamengo fan and with a strong engagement with the club on social media, Janja sang “Mengão” and “Vai, Flamengo” in the box with friends and without the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula is a Corinthians fan and was the target of jokes by his wife when the São Paulo club lost to Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil last year. At the time, the first lady published an apology to Lula on social media followed by “here is Mengo!”.

Last Friday, the 27th, Janja posed for photos with the new official Flamengo shirt alongside former deputy André Ciciliano (PT-RJ), who also supports the club. Inside the field, the Rio team was defeated by 4 to 3, and Palmeiras was crowned champion.