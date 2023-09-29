Flamengo announced this Thursday the dismissal of Argentine coach Jorge

Sampaoli, who, in less than six months at the helm of Brazil’s most popular club, lost a final and was prematurely eliminated from the Copa Libertadores.

The departure of the former Argentina and Chile coach had been considered a fact since last Sunday, when the Rio de Janeiro club was defeated by Sao Paulo in the final of the Copa do Brasil, an elimination that added to several previous setbacks.

According to press reports, while the Flamengo leaders were negotiating on the one hand with former Brazilian coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’, the favorite to make the bench, on the other hand they were trying to discuss a more friendly termination of the contract with Sampaoli, which foresees a high fine (about 1.8 million euros).

The dismissal of the former coach of Spanish Sevilla and French Olympique was announced this Thursday night through a brief note on social networks.

“Flamengo informs that coach Jorge Sampaoli and his technical commission no longer command the team. The management thanks the professional and wishes him luck in the continuity of his career,” announced the Rio team.

Sampaoli was informed of the termination this Thursday afternoon in a meeting at the club headquarters with the leaders of Flamengo, champion of the Copa Libertadores and which has the most valuable squad in Brazil.

This was Jorge Sampaoli’s time at Flamengo

The Argentine took over as manager of Flamengo on April 17 in the place of the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, dismissed after the Rio team’s elimination from three important competitions.

In five and a half months he led the team in 39 games in which he used 39 different lineups and left a balance of 20 wins, 11 draws and 8 losses.

During his period as coach, Flamengo lost the final of the Copa do Brasil, was eliminated from the Libertadores in the round of 16 – which prevented them from retaining the title – and fell behind in the fight for the Brazilian Championship title.

Sao Paulo won the Brazilian Cup against Flamengo.

Sampaoli, who previously coached Santos (2019) and Atlético Mineiro (2020) in Brazil, arrived at Flamengo shortly after terminating his contract with Sevilla, for which he also spent less than six months.

The Argentine began his coaching career in 2011 at the head of Universidad de Chile, with which he won the Copa Sudamericana. In 2012 he came to the bench of the Chilean team and in 2015 he led it to its first Copa América title.

His first opportunity in European football was in 2016, with Sevilla, which he quickly left to take over as Argentina coach.

