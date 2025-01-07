



The signing of the Brazilian Juninho, who had everything agreed with Sevilla and was expected in the next few hours in the Andalusian capital, has exploded this afternoon. Flamengo, who, as reported by ABC in Seville, interfered in the operation last Friday by offering more money than the Andalusians to both Qarabag and the player himself, have ended up convincing the forward with a dizzying proposal that almost triples what they were going to pay. perceive in Nervión. This last proposal has made Juninho backtrack on his agreement with the Sevillistas and finally leave for the Brazilian championship.

It must be remembered that Juninho was even going to put money out of his pocket to sign for a Sevilla team that cannot spend more than its salary limit allows. Víctor Orta went for the Brazilian more than a month ago and had the player’s word to make the signing. Flamengo, in search of a ‘9’, since Qarabag agreed to negotiate the departure of the attacker, has gone hard for his signing and is going to achieve it, always playing with the card of its greatest financial potential.

Now Sevilla is left composed and without a striker. Iheanacho does not count and the Sports Directorate will have to put another name on the table if they want to reinforce an attack that needs a goal no matter what. Rubén Vargas is next on the list of reinforcements and at this time who should be the first to arrive. Sevilla moves on many fronts in the market, both in departure and arrival, but with the certainty that it will not be easy for all of these operations to add up. From the optimism of a few days ago, already looking for tickets for Juninho, to the shock of finding out today that he escapes when everything was already agreed. Flamengo takes it. Another blow for a Sevilla to which almost everything turns its back.