Thursday, September 21, 2023
Flamengo leader, to the blows with bars that Sampaoli claimed against him, video

September 21, 2023
Flamengo leader, to the blows with bars that Sampaoli claimed against him, video

Flamengo

Flamengo leader and Jorge Sampaoli.

Flamengo leader and Jorge Sampaoli.

It happened in a shopping center in Rio de Janeiro.

The Flamengo He is experiencing tense days in Brazil as a result of the poor results and the annoyance among the fans with coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The Rio club, current champion of the Brazilian Cup, was whistled by the more than 67,000 fans who filled the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend in the 0-1 defeat in the final against Sao Paulo, of James Rodriguez.

Well, in the last few hours a video has been circulating on the networks showing the fight that the vice president of the club had, Marcos Brazwith brave bars from the team.

In the video it is seen that the leader is in a shopping center, there he is rebuked by the fans and after the discussion the brawl begins.

Braz even hits a fan on the ground and then security agents arrive to separate those involved.

