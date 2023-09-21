Flamengo leader, to the blows with bars that Sampaoli claimed against him, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Flamengo leader and Jorge Sampaoli.
Social Networks and EFE
Flamengo leader and Jorge Sampaoli.
It happened in a shopping center in Rio de Janeiro.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Flamengo He is experiencing tense days in Brazil as a result of the poor results and the annoyance among the fans with coach Jorge Sampaoli.
The Rio club, current champion of the Brazilian Cup, was whistled by the more than 67,000 fans who filled the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend in the 0-1 defeat in the final against Sao Paulo, of James Rodriguez.
Well, in the last few hours a video has been circulating on the networks showing the fight that the vice president of the club had, Marcos Brazwith brave bars from the team.
In the video it is seen that the leader is in a shopping center, there he is rebuked by the fans and after the discussion the brawl begins.
Braz even hits a fan on the ground and then security agents arrive to separate those involved.
Urgent! Marcos Braz, leader of Flamengo, was charged by a flamengo roller and attacked the black item. Testimonhas relate that Braz is wrong because he did not attack. pic.twitter.com/wiboXAVGKz
— Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) September 19, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Flamengo #leader #blows #bars #Sampaoli #claimed #video
Leave a Reply