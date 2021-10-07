Flamengo drew 1-1 with Bragantino, on Wednesday night (6) at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, and lost the opportunity to close the gap to the leader Atlético-MG (who on this Wednesday drew with Chapecoense for 2 to 2).

All the same in Bragança! with the crowd #Gross Mass back to Nabizão and a great goal from Artur, in the second stage, we tied with Flamengo in 1-1, for the 24th round of the @Brazilian. We returned to the field on Saturday, away from home, to face Palmeiras. Go ahead, Braga! Ari Ferreira pic.twitter.com/Ah3DVIvQTt — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) October 7, 2021

With the equality with Massa Bruta, Rubro-Negro finished the 24th round with 39 points, remaining 11 points behind Galo. The team from Bragança Paulista got 35.

In a first half of few opportunities side by side, Flamengo was more efficient and opened the scoring in the 38th minute, when Vitinho recovered the ball and played in depth for Pedro, who crossed the ball to beat goalkeeper Cleiton.

However, at 13 minutes of the final stage, Artur scored a beautiful goal, from the edge of the area, to give final numbers to the marker.

Next Saturday (9), Rubro-Negro will visit Fortaleza at Castelão, while Bragantino will take on Palmeiras.

