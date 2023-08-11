Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 23:36

Flamengo said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores after being defeated by 3-1 by Olimpia (Paraguay), this Thursday (10) at the Defensores Del Chaco Stadium, in Asunción, in the second leg of the round of 16. Rubro-Negro ended up being disqualified from the continental competition because they won the first leg by a score of 1 to 0.

Reassembled in Paraguay! O @elClubOlimpia won the @Flamengo turnaround and advanced to the CONMEBOL Quarter Finals #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/XLudYYCyWE — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 11, 2023

The match started with the Gávea team giving the impression that they would not find it difficult to guarantee their place in the quarterfinals, since, after 7 minutes of the first half, they managed to open the scoring with Bruno Henrique, after the Uruguayan Arrascaeta took a free kick in the area direction.

But the advantage lasted only 4 minutes, because at 11 González crossed for Iván Torres, who went up to head and overcome goalkeeper Matheus Cunha at the top. From then on, Olimpia took control of the match and in the final stage reached the goals that guaranteed passage to the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

What a game! In 15 minutes, 2️⃣ goals at Defensores del Chaco. ⚽ Bruno Henrique

⚽ Tito Torres @elClubOlimpia 1-1 @FlamengoCONMEBOL Eighths #Liberators pic.twitter.com/xDWKtwLYtQ — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 11, 2023

The turning point came at 23 minutes, when defensive midfielder Ortiz didn’t even need to jump to take advantage of the corner kick and placed header. And the classification goal came at 34 minutes, in another header after a corner, this time by the striker Bruera, who had entered a few minutes before.

Brazilians classified

Now Olimpia takes on Fluminense in the quarterfinals. The other Brazilians alive in the Libertadores are Palmeiras, who qualified after a goalless draw with Atlético-MG last Wednesday (9), and Internacional, who overcame River Plate (Argentina). Verdão will face Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) and Colorado will face Bolívar (Bolivia).