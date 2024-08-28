Company specialized in passenger transport will provide support to all football categories of the Rio de Janeiro club

THE Flemish announced this Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) a new contract sponsorship with the mobility platform inDrive. The agreement covers all categories of the Rio de Janeiro team: it includes the youth team and the men’s and women’s football teams.

The expectation is that the brand of the company based in Mountain View, California (USA) will be displayed prominently on the women’s team’s uniforms, on the microphone plates during the men’s soccer team’s interviews with journalists and in FlaTV inserts.

Flamengo’s Vice President of Communication and Marketing, Gustavo Oliveira, said that the partnership is “strategic” for the club.“[É] a company that is growing very quickly, within an important service market for the community. We believe that the application will be widely adopted by the entire red-black nation”he declared.

Responsible for overseeing inDrive’s operations in Brazil, country manager Stefano Mazzaferro said that the agreement reinforces a “commitment to community development” and that this is due to the assessment that Flamengo is a “club committed to building a more just and inclusive society through its social actions”.

The values ​​and period of the contract were not disclosed by Flamengo.

ABOUT INDRIVE

inDrive is among the 3 most downloaded transportation apps in Brazil. The company began operations in Brazil in 2018 and operates in more than 180 cities in the country.

The platform has expanded its mobility services offering to include deliveries, freight and general services. It operates in 46 countries worldwide.