FLAMENGO

The Rio de Janeiro team, led by Torrent, fell 5-0 during their visit to Independiente del Valle and then, on their journey through Ecuadorian territory, defeated Barcelona de Guayaquil, last in Group A, 0-2, without points and already eliminated.

Despite the rebound against Barcelona and remaining in second position with nine points, the same as those of the Independiente del Valle leader, the trip through Ecuador reported 27 positive cases of new coronavirus in the Flamengo delegation, including 19 players and Torrent himself .

This situation made the team ask for the postponement of the last match for the local League, denied by the Sports Justice, and thus the decimated Flamengo ended up equaling on Sunday in Sao Paulo, 1-1, in his visit to Palmeiras, a result that left the Rio de Janeiro team sixth with 18 points, six behind the leader Atlético Mineiro.

Against the Ecuadorians, “Fla” ​​expects to have at least seven of the 19 players who tested positive in Ecuador.

The possible return would be the Chilean side Mauricio Isla, Matheuzinho, the World Cup player Filipe Luis, the experienced creative Diego Ribas, the scorer Bruno Henrique, Michael and Vitinho, who completed the isolation period indicated by the doctors and await the result of a new test .

The striker Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol”, the goalkeeper Diego Alves and Pedro Rocha, who are recovering from injuries and were not against Palmeiras, may be available for Torrent, who will be replaced on the field by his Spanish assistant Jordi Guerrero as he remains in quarantine. .