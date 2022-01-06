Flamengo showed that they are coming strong in their quest for the title of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup by thrashing Forte Rio Bananal by 10 to 0, this Wednesday (5) at the Orlando Batista Novelli municipal stadium, in Barueri.

RAIN OF GOALS! Mengão thrashed Forte-ES, by 10×0, with goals from Matheus França (2x), Werton, Kayke David, Kayque Soares, André, Wesley and Mateusão ​​(3x). GREAT DEBUT! #Let’s Flamengo : @gilvandesouza9 /CRF pic.twitter.com/6Nmc54JRmJ — Flemish (@Flemish) January 6, 2022

Rubro-Negro was superior throughout the match and built the victory with goals from Matheusão ​​(three), Matheus França (two), Kayke David, Werton, Kayque Soares, Wesley and André.

After this triumph, Flamengo leads Group 29 with the same 3 points as the West, which beat Floresta by 3-1.

Other results this Wednesday:

6 x 1 Assu palm trees

Vasco 5 x 1 Lizard

Mirassol 7 x 0 Trust

Taguatinga 1 x 2 Sport

Linense 2 x 2 Sport Alliance

Andirá 0 x 1 Atlético-MG

Sports Brazil 3 x 0 Botafogo-SP

Goiás 2 x 0 Iape

São Paulo 0 x 1 São Bernardo

Ceará 1 x 1 Bragantino-PA

Itapirense 1 x 1 Retro

Cruise 5 x 0 Palmas

São Caetano 2 x 1 Perilima

São Paulo 2 x 0 CSE

EC São Bernardo 2 x 0 São Bento

Londoner 0 x 2 Aster

West 3 x 1 Forest

Ska Brazil 3 x 0 Rio Claro

Água Santa 2 x 1 Real Ariquemes

Ibrachina 3 x 1 Inter de Limeira

Nautical 1 x 1 Serranense

Nacional-SP 1 x 0 Capivarian

Coritiba 1 x 0 Real Brasília

