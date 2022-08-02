While Boca is in negotiations to extend Agustín Rossi’s bond, Flamengo let the goalkeeper know of his interest and gets into the fight.

Diego Alves, Flamengo goalkeeper, announced that he will leave the club at the end of the year and they are already looking for a replacement for him. pic.twitter.com/MGr2dbfca7

– Tomás Calvo 🎙 (@Tommy_Calvo99) August 2, 2022