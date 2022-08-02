Agustín Rossi has signed a link with Boca until June 2023 and the Football Council is working for its continuity. Xeneize’s idea is that he can continue at the club, but the economic differences are important.
the archer had a very outdated contract and you want to be rewarded in this new stage. The situation is not easy and it is planned that his representative will hold meetings with the leadership to negotiate.
Rossi showed that he has the ability to stop in Boca, but it is clear that he will not be short of offers. One of the interested teams is el Flamengo, which has proven to be one of the most powerful on the continent economically and also in sports.
The Brazilians have as a priority to get a goalkeeper by 2023. Diego Alves has already announced his departure and that is why the club is working on finding a replacement for him. The next transfer market may be the chance for Xeneize to get an economic return and not go free in June 2023.
The journalist Luis Fregossi revealed that the interest is “very serious” and there could be new news in the next few hours. Are you going to Brazil or staying?
