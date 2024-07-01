Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/30/2024 – 22:06

Flamengo made the most of the home advantage to defeat Cruzeiro 2-1, this Sunday (30) at the Maracanã stadium, to take the sole lead in the Brazilian Championship. The match was broadcast live on National Radio.

With the three points obtained at home, Rubro-Negro da Gávea reached 27 points, opening a three-point lead over second-placed Botafogo, who drew 1-1 with Vasco last Saturday. Raposa remains with 20 points, now in 7th place in the classification.

Flamengo opened the scoring after just 16 minutes of the first half, in a quick counter-attack that began with a pass from Fabrício Bruno to Gerson, who advanced at speed until he found Pedro, who crossed the ball past goalkeeper Anderson.

Cruzeiro even managed to equalize the score before the break with Matheus Pereira. In the 37th minute, Raposa’s number 10 took advantage of the ball to hit from the edge of the area. However, Rubro-Negro managed to secure the final victory in the 20th minute of the second half, with defender Fabrício Bruno heading in after Luiz Araújo lifted the ball in the area with a free kick.

