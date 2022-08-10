





Flamengo asserted the advantage of playing at home and defeated Corinthians 1-0 on Tuesday night (9) at the Maracanã stadium, and secured themselves in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face the winner of the clash between Talleres. (Argentina) and Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina), who won the first leg 3-2.

⚫ Game over at Maracanã! With a goal from Pedro, the @Flamengo won the @Corinthians 1-0 and is in the CONMEBOL semifinals #Liberators 2022 The next opponent leaves the confrontation between #Talleres and #fast. pic.twitter.com/ALvvjhepMo — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 10, 2022

Needing to reverse a two-goal deficit, Timão was not intimidated by the more than 68,000 red-black fans present at the stadium and had a good first half, in which he created scoring opportunities, the clearest in the 11th minute, when Adson got rid of Filipe Luís and hit from inside the area to defend Santos.

For Flamengo, the best opportunities came from Pedro, in the second minute with a bicycle submission, and Everton Ribeiro, with a header in the 15th minute.

After the break, Cortinthians gave the impression that they would take charge of the match, creating good opportunities in the first minutes. However, in the 6th minute, Rubro-Negro managed to open the scoring. Arrascaeta received on the left, got rid of Fagner and went to the bottom line, where he hit a three-finger pass for forward Pedro to push to the back of the net. With this goal, shirt 21 took over the top scorer of the competition with eight goals.

Timão’s situation got complicated in the 22nd minute, when defender Bruno Méndez was sent off by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee), for touching the ball with his hand to prevent a counterattack by Pedro.

From then on, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior managed the victory that guaranteed the classification.

After saying goodbye to the continental competition, Timão has a difficult challenge against Palmeiras next Saturday (13) for the Brazilian. A day later Flamengo receives Athletico-PR at Maracanã.







