Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/17/2024 – 23:52

Flamengo had no difficulty in beating Audax 4-0, on Wednesday night (17) at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, in the match that marked their debut in the Campeonato Carioca. A National Radio broadcast the game live.

END OF THE GAME in Manaus! MENGÃO debuts on the right foot in @Cariocao! 4-0 thrashing of Audax with goals from Léo Pereira, Pedro, Cebolinha and Varela! #CRF # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/M6nsflNkec — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 18, 2024

Supported by more than 40 thousand fans present at the stadium, Rubro-Negro didn't take long to open the scoring. In the second minute of the first half Arrascaeta took a corner and Léo Pereira scored with a header. At 37 Pedro left it, with a heel touch after Gerson's low cross.

But coach Tite's team wanted more, and managed to expand before the break. In the 41st minute, Everton Cebolinha took advantage of the ball to hit goalkeeper Leandro. And full-back Varela gave the marker final numbers with a strong shot from outside the area.

Now Rubro-Negro's main players are heading to the United States, where they will play two friendly matches. Meanwhile, an alternative team will compete in Carioca's next games.

Stove Premiere

Botafogo also won the competition, but 1-0 at the Nilton Santos stadium. And the victory was guaranteed by striker Jeffinho, who was making his debut in the team.