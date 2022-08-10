the stellar flamingo directed by Dorival Júnior qualified for the semifinals of the Libertadores Cup 2022 by beating 1-0 on Tuesday Corinthians in the Maracaná of ​​Rio de Janeiro, where he protected the 2-0 reached in Sao Paulo.

The duel between the two most popular teams in Brazil ended in favor of the cariocas with an attacker’s goal Pedro (52), after a nice three-finger pass from the Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Although he was tamed in the first half, Portuguese Vítor Pereira’s ‘Timão’ woke up in the second half but could do little against one of the best payrolls in America, which has nine wins and a draw in the Cup. And any chance of The comeback ended up fading with the expulsion of the Uruguayan defender Bruno Méndez in the 68th minute for a handball that cut off a clear scoring chance for Pedro.

“We want to reach the final. The quality of the cast doesn’t allow us to think about anything else,” said the striker, who scored eight goals in the Cup.

Against whom will Flamengo play in the semifinals

The unbeatable ‘Fla’ will collide in the semis with the winner of the Argentine key between Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres, who will play on Wednesday in Córdoba. Vélez triumphed 3-2 in the first leg.

Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

In the so-called “Meeting of Nations”, the red and blacks strictly fulfilled the maxim of “the best defense is the attack”, which they have carried out to come back in the Brasileirao (fifth, nine points behind the leader Palmeiras) after a start to the season opaque.

Designed to overwhelm, the runner-up of the Libertadores-2021 sought to settle the series early by pressing the exit of ‘Timão’ and bombarding him with crosses, especially dangerous when they rose from the right.

Under that formula, he had two very clear options to sentence the key: a Chilean by Pedro (3) and a header by Everton Ribeiro (16) that went slightly wide of Cássio’s goal.

Despite the fact that he tamed the ball and knew in advance that Corinthians’s weapon was going to be the counterattack, he gave spaces in the rearguard that almost revived the Paulistas, who have not beaten him at the Maracana since 2017.

The quick-moving Aderson (11) put Santos’ reflexes to the test by disarming Thiago Maia, substituted in the 75th by Chilean Arturo Vidal, and entering the 18. But the shot was miraculously cleared by the goalkeeper with a slap in the face.

With the elimination bell ringing, Pereira looked for a change of roles as soon as the second half began. For this purpose, the entry of experienced midfielder Renato Augusto was vital, recovered from an injury that kept him off the pitch for two months.

The Brazilian World Cup player stirred up the red and black defense by teaming up well with Willian on the left. But his effort was in vain, because when Corinthians, champion of the Libertadores-2012, played the best, the final blow came.

The goal that ensured Flamengo’s classification

Brain and magician, De Arrascaeta led an attack down the left that culminated in Pedro pushing a quality cross of his own.

The goal buried the momentum that the Albinegros had gained with the entry of Renato Augusto, and activated a until then missing Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol”, who had two chances (54 and 77) to extend the account, both cleared by Cássio.

Dorival Junior, Flamengo coach. Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

Throughout the series, Pereira tried with the weapon – order and counterattack – that has worked for him to have a list with deficiencies in the second position of the Brasileirao, six units behind the leader.

But that bet collided with an increasingly engaged squad that game by game is consolidated as a firm candidate to raise the Libertadores for the third time, after those obtained in 1981 and 2019.

SPORTS

with AFP