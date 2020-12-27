Flamengo got complicated this Saturday in the Brazilian Championship after failing to get out of a goalless draw against Fortaleza, in a home game on the twenty-seventh round of the league. After a first half without great references and without the presence of striker Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol”, suspended for today’s match, the Rio de Janeiro team returned somewhat more aggressive for the second half and created several scoring opportunities. However, the Rio hosts, current Brazilian champions and also Libertadores champions, wasted various scoring opportunities, even with a penalty missed by forward Pedro.

With the result, Flamengo dropped one position in the standings, to third place, and now accumulates the same 49 points as Atlético Mineiro, which in turn advanced to second place after the victory achieved today. The Cariocas now rely on a stumbling block from the leader Sao Paulo, who has four more goals and will face Fluminense later this Saturday, to avoid further complicating the competition, while Fortaleza continues to float in the middle of the table. For his part, Atlético Mineiro of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli won 2-0 against Coritiba, surpassed Flamengo and is still alive in the fight for the title of Brazilian champion. Those led by Sampaoli reaped victory at home with goals from midfielder Hyoran and forward Eduardo Sasha, both in the second half, and are now on the heels of Sao Paulo.

On the other hand, with the defeat, Coritiba chained a streak of eight games without winning and sank further into the relegation zone, becoming the bottom of the tournament with 21 points. Already at the Serrinha stadium, host Goias defeated Sport de Recife 1-0 and temporarily moved up two places in the standings, although it remains in the zone of those condemned to decline. The visitors, who temporarily occupy the fifteenth classification, came to reduce the difference in the second stage of the match, but the goal was invalidated by the referee. The twenty-seventh day will also have the duel this Saturday of Fluminense with Sao Paulo and, tomorrow Sunday, it will conclude with the following matches: Botafogo-Corinthians, Bahía-Internacional, Palmeiras-Bragantino, Santos-Ceará, Atlético Paranaense-Vasco da Gama and Gremio-Atlético Goianiense. EFE