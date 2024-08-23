Flamengo managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Libertadores Cup after falling 1-0 at 3,650 meters above sea level Peace, but settled the tie with a 1-2 on the global scoreboard and meet with Peñarol, although Titehis coach, had a serious medical problem.

“Bolivians needed to overturn the 2-0 deficit from the first leg at the Maracaná, but the goal in the 56th minute by their Brazilian midfielder Bruno Savio was not enough to achieve the longed-for comeback,” reported the EFE agency.

He added: “Both teams played a fast-paced game, since Bolivar “He worked on building plays from his goal and ‘Fla’ showed that he would not give up on attacking. Tite’s team looked to do damage on the right side and with Gerson, who had three chances to open the scoring, one of them was a one-on-one that he lost against goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.”

At the end of the game, the Brazilian coach felt unwell and had to be urgently treated by the team’s medical service.

“Heart rate increases and arrhythmias caused by altitude were detected. The coach was quickly treated and assisted by doctors and staff upon his return to Rio de Janeiro,” the club said.

Tite, Brazil's coach.

And he added: “After disembarking, Tite was transferred directly to the Copa Star Hospital to undergo tests that confirmed atrial fibrillation.”

Flamengo said on Friday that there was no need for surgery at the moment.

“The technician is lucid and stable, but will remain hospitalized to reverse the condition with medication. We wish our commander a speedy recovery,” he said.

However, the latest information warns that Tite will undergo ablation this Friday, a medical procedure indicated for cardiac arrhythmias.

“Ablation is a procedure performed using catheters through veins and arteries, without the need to open the chest to access the heart: or the catheter is inserted into a vein in the leg and guided through the vein to the heart. Recovery is rapid,” O’Globo said.

