





In front of more than 45,000 fans at Morumbi, Flamengo got the better of São Paulo, winning 2-0 on Saturday night (6). The result, achieved with goals from Lázaro and Gabigol, made Rubro-Negro momentarily rise to third position in the Brazilian Championship table, with 36 points, surpassing Fluminense (35 points) and Athletico (34), who are still on the field in round. Already the Tricolor paulista sleeps in 11th position, with 26 points.

Follow the good sequence @Flamengo! Five wins in a row and counting… pic.twitter.com/lX0yAtYlG4 — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) August 7, 2022

Both teams entered the field quite modified, as they have commitments in the middle of next week for continental competitions (São Paulo for Copa Sudamericana and Flamengo for Libertadores). Right from the start, the changes made by Dorival Júnior had an effect. At six minutes, Ayrton made the cross from the left side, Victor Hugo deflected it with his head inside the area and Lázaro, facing the goal, also finished with a header, in the counterfoot of Felipe Alves, to open the scoring.

During the first stage, São Paulo tried but did not force goalkeeper Santos to work hard.

At the return of the break, the main names of the two teams began to enter the field. Argentine Jonathan Calleri, from Tricolor, was one of them and forced Santos to make two good saves before the 15th minute.

On the Flamengo side, Gabigol and Arrascaeta were some of the usual starters to enter the game. The carioca team created good opportunities with Matheuzinho and Lázaro and ended up guaranteeing the victory in the final minutes.

At 48, in a fulminant counterattack after a corner from São Paulo, Gabigol advanced and hit a cross to score the second goal for Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo decides the future in Libertadores on Tuesday (9), against Corinthians, at Maracanã. The team won the first match of the quarterfinals by 2 to 0, in São Paulo. Tricolor faces Ceará the next day, in Fortaleza, carrying the advantage of having won the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana by 1-0.

For the Brazilian, the next commitments of both teams will be on Sunday (14). Flamengo welcomes Athletico Paranaense at Maracanã and São Paulo will again host Bragantino.

Corinthians draws with Avai in Ressacada

Earlier, at 7pm, Corinthians, who wanted to get closer to Palmeiras, drew 1-1 with Avaí at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis. It was the hosts who opened the scoring. William Pottker was penalized by Balbuena. Bissoli took and scored for the tenth time in the championship, the sixth in penalty kicks. In the second stage, at 32 minutes, Renato Augusto took a corner from the left and the Paraguayan defender redeemed himself, scoring with a header for Timão.

With the result, the São Paulo team went to 39 points, still two behind the leader Palmeiras, who will still enter the field in the round. Avai now has 22, is in 16th, on the edge of the relegation zone.

In addition to the decisive duel for Libertadores against Flamengo, next week also reserves for Corinthians a meeting with Palmeiras, on Saturday (13), for the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena. Avaí, on the other hand, visits Goiás on the same day.

THE DRAGON IS MONSTER! Playing at Antônio Accioly Stadium, Atlético Goianiense beat Red Bull Bragantino by 2 to 1. Goals from Marlon Freitas and Diego Churin. LET’S SEARCH! TRUST! ⚽️⚽️ ⚡️#DRAGON pic.twitter.com/MXXR7Tw0kx — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) August 7, 2022

Atlético-GO breaks negative streak

Six consecutive defeats made Atlético-GO plummet in the table and end up in the relegation zone. However, this Saturday, the Dragon finally got some air back after beating Bragantino 2-1, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia. All goals were scored in the second half. Marlon Freitas opened the scoring with a great goal kicking from outside the area, at six. At 14, Churín completed a corner from the left with a header to widen. In the end, at 40′, Luan Cândido took advantage of the leftovers in the area to kick hard and decrease.

Atlético went to 20 points, but remains in the Z-4, momentarily in 18th. Bragantino stopped at 30 points, in eighth.

During the week, the Dragon can advance to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. On Tuesday (9), the team will play at home for a draw against Nacional, from Uruguay, to secure the unprecedented spot (won 1-0 in Montevideo). On Saturday (13), the team from Goiás will go to Rio de Janeiro to face Botafogo, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Bragantino will visit São Paulo the next day.







