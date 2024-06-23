Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 19:39

Flamengo beat Fluminense 1-0 this Sunday (23), with a penalty goal from Pedro at Maracanã, and sank their rival into last place, in the 11th round of Series A of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro continues to lead the Brasileirão, with 24 points. Tricolor, with just six points, occupies the 20th and last position in the table.

Related news:

The game started off warmly, with both teams struggling in attack. Visiting Maracanã, Flamengo bet on long throws, without success. Rubro-Negro’s first chance was in the 16th minute, when Ortiz passed to Wesley on the right, but the right-back shot over Fábio’s goal. In the next minute, Rubro-negro missed the ball from Gabriel Pires inside the area: Gerson stole the ball and rolled it for Pedro to score, but he stopped at the Tricolor goalkeeper. At 21, Pedro took advantage of goalkeeper Fábio’s error in the ball and passed it to Lorran, who finished poorly. In the 45th minute, Pedro supported Lorran at the edge of the area, but he shot weakly.

After the break, Rubro-Negro maintained control of the match. In the first minute, Lorran took advantage of the Tricolor defense’s hesitation, shot the ball alone and rolled it to the right for Luiz Araújo to send a bomb from outside the area, but the ball missed the crossbar. After eight minutes, Bruno Henrique got rid of the marking on the baseline, took the ball and shot firmly, but Fábio saved. Tricolor’s best chance came in the 21st minute: Lima shot hard from outside the area, but the ball went over Rossi’s goal.

Rubro-Negro continued to press in search of the goal, until in the 36th minute, Bruno Henrique was fouled by Calegari inside the area, when he was preparing to shoot after Léo Pereira’s throw. The referee awarded a penalty, and Pedro opened the scoring by taking Fábio’s goal in the middle. After the red-and-black goal, midfielder Lima was sent off with a second yellow card, after fouling Ayrton Lucas. Subsequently, tricolor coach Fernando Diniz was also expelled, after receiving a second yellow card for complaining.

Other results

Sunday (23) was also good for Bahia, which returned to the classification zone (G4), after beating Cruzeiro, 4-1, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. With 21 points, the Bahian Tricolor occupies third place in the Brasileirão, with 21 points, the same total as Palmeiras, vice-leader.

FOR THE UP AND AWAY! The squad beats Cruzeiro 4-1 and remains 100% at home in the Brasileirão. In turn, goals from Thaciano, Oscar (2) and Biel. Second place in the table and fourth is again at Fonte, against Vasco, to the crowd! #BBMP pic.twitter.com/kJV1ytRKBN — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) June 23, 2024

The visitors opened the scoring with Gabriel Veron at the start of the match and Thaciano equalized in first-half stoppage time. After the break, Oscar Estupiñán found the net twice, and Biel also scored.

Corinthians BIG! GERALDO BUBNIAK/Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/kEtyKYEGxG — Brasileirão Betano (@Brasileirao) June 23, 2024

In Curitiba, Corinthians drew 1-1 with Atlhetico-PR in stoppage time of the final stage. Christian opened the scoring for Furacão at the Ligga Arena at the end of the first half, and Cacá left everything the same after taking advantage of the rebound of Garro’s free kick off the crossbar, and hitting the ball straight into the back of the net in the 46th minute of the second half.

The draw tasted like a defeat for Athletico, who left the G4 and now occupies fifth place, with 19 points. Timão remains in the relegation zone (Z4): it remains in 18th place, with eight points.