





Flamengo made history on Wednesday night (19) at the Maracanã stadium, by defeating Corinthians 6-5 in the penalty shootout (after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes) to win the Copa do Brasil title. Brazil. This is the fourth opportunity in which Rubro-Negro has taken home the competition trophy (after 1990, 2006 and 2013).

WIN, WIN, WIN… ⚫ IT’S THE CHAMPION MENGÃO! The fourth championship @Flamengo came with the Nation! WHAT MOMENT! And it was with a lot of emotion, huh?!#FinalCopaDoBrasil#CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/AnZzUtWx1d — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) October 20, 2022

Related news:

In addition to the sporting achievement in front of more than 68,000 fans, the Gávea team secured a great financial prize: R$ 60 million.

early goal

Perhaps trying to avoid providing spaces for Flamengo to work the ball freely in attack, Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira climbed a line of five in defence, with Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos at the back, and Fagner and Lucas Piton on the sides.

However, even with this conservative formation, Timão did not wait behind and took the first dangerous kick of the match. With less than a minute of ball rolling, Renato Augusto stole the ball and hit it from the edge of the area for Santos’ defense.

But Dorival Júnior’s team was not shaken and started looking for spaces to attack, especially with Arrascaeta. And the Uruguayan did not take long to show his efficiency. At six minutes, shirt 14 found Everton Ribeiro, who, at first, put Pedro in Cássio’s face. The striker showed coolness and hit placed to open the scoring.

THE MAN DRIVES A LOT! Pedro took the zero off the #FinalCopaDoBrasil! And the @Flamengo ahead! ⚫ : Staff Images pic.twitter.com/GHdmqvx5wA — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) October 20, 2022

The disadvantage on the scoreboard did not discourage Timão, which in the 14th minute had a good opportunity to equalize. Du Queiroz received the ball in the middle and sent it to Roger Guedes, who, even with freedom, pierced the shot inside the area. Two minutes later Arrascaeta reappeared. The Uruguayan received from Pedro, turned over a marker and hit placed, but out.

In the 32nd minute, the team led by Dorival Júnior scored again in the match, this time with Arrascaeta. But the bid ended up being invalidated by the judge, with the help of VAR (video referee), because of Gabriel Barbosa’s irregular position in the play.

Just before the break, Timão had a good opportunity with Róger Guedes, who, after a quick counterattack, hit over the crossbar.

Draw in the second half

After the break, coach Vítor Pereira put Adson in place of Lucas Piton. Needing at least one goal, Corinthians started to take more risks. At 6 minutes, the São Paulo team almost equalized, when the ball left at the entrance of the area to Yuri Alberto, who kicked hard over the goal defended by Santos.

But this more offensive stance on the part of Timão offered more space to Rubro-Negro, who arrived dangerously with a shot from Arrascaeta, defended by Cássio in the 8th minute and a shot out by Gabriel Barbosa in the 12th minute.

A minute later it was Corinthians who had a crystal clear opportunity, when Adson crossed to Róger Guedes, who, even with great freedom, propped out even though he was inside the area.

In the 16th minute, Flamengo once again surpassed goalkeeper Cássio, this time with Everton Ribeiro. But the move was canceled because of Gabriel Barbosa’s new irregular position.

From then on, Corinthians started to keep the ball more, around the Rubro-Negro area, which showed signs of physical wear, especially in the midfield. And, with so much insistence, Timão equalized in the 36th minute, when the midfielder Giuliano took advantage of it, after hitting and hitting in the small area, to overcome Santos.

O @Corinthians NEVER DELIVERY! GOAL @giulianovp going to penalties… : Staff Images pic.twitter.com/AURibEiX09 — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) October 20, 2022

With the score equal, Dorival Júnior’s team was disorganized once and for all, while Vítor Pereira’s team continued to create opportunities. However, the tie lasted until the end of the 90 minutes, which took the decision to a penalty shootout.

Coldness on penalties

In the penalty shootout, Flamengo showed more coolness to win by 6 to 5 and keep the title. Timão started the dispute with Fábio Santos, who did not hesitate, but soon after, Cássio saved the kick from side Filipe Luís. From there, Corinthians scored with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Yuri Alberto and Maycon, and saw Fagner and Mateus Vital waste their shots. Flamengo, on the other hand, did not fail, with David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Cebolinha and the side Rodinei, who scored the title goal.







