Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 23/11/2023 – 23:35

Flamengo defeated Bragantino 1-0, on Thursday night (23) at the Maracanã stadium, and entered the fight for the Brazilian Championship title once and for all. With this result, Rubro-Negro reached 60 points, taking 3rd place in the classification, following second-place Botafogo (61 points) and leader Palmeiras (62 points). A National Radio broadcast the match from the 30th round.

END OF GAME AT MARACA! MENGÃO beats Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 with a great goal from Arrascaeta, in the Brasileirão! GOOOOOOOO! #CRF # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/RMPDLwgotE — Flamengo (@Flamengo) November 24, 2023

Related news:

Even playing at home, the Gávea team did not find it easy against Massa Bruta, who despite the setback remains alive in the dispute, occupying 5th place with 59 points. The winning goal was scored by Uruguayan Arrascaeta in the 29th minute of the second half.

Botafogo draw

The one who wasted the opportunity to take the lead in the Brazilian Championship was Botafogo. In a very busy match played at the Castelão stadium, Alvinegro drew 2-2 with Fortaleza. The game was valid for the 29th round of the competition.

End of game at Castelão: Fortaleza 2 x 2 Botafogo. Vítor Silva/ BFR pic.twitter.com/x6dW5QC0CG — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) November 24, 2023

After this result, Alvinegro reached 61 points and was just one behind Verdão. For Tricolor do Pici, the result gave them momentum to move away from the relegation zone. Fortaleza reached 44 points, in 11th place.

The home team opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the first half with Yago Pikachu after a pass from Calebe. At 19, Botafogo tied in a play in which defender Brítez scored against. However, Fortaleza took the lead again in the 40th minute, with a goal from Guilherme de Peixinho.

The dispute remained open in the second stage, and Glorioso secured a draw in the 32nd minute of the final stage thanks to a goal from midfielder Danilo Barbosa.