Flamengo beat Boavista 4-0, on Tuesday night (20) at the Maracanã stadium, to confirm their qualification for the semi-finals of the Campeonato Carioca. With this triumph, transmitted by National RadioRubro-Negro also took the lead in the competition with 21 points, the same score as vice-leader Fluminense.

THROWING AT MARACA! Mengão beats Boavista 4-0, at Cariocão, with goals from Luiz Araújo, Pedro and De Arrascaeta (2)! #CRF # VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/MurEOakYEQ — Flamengo (@Flamengo) February 21, 2024

The highlight of the team led by coach Tite was Uruguayan Arrascaeta, who scored twice in the final stage. The score was completed with goals from Luiz Araújo and Pedro, who also missed a penalty kick.

Flamengo's next commitment is the classic against Fluminense, starting at 4pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (25th) at the Maracanã stadium.

Draw in the Pre-Libertadores

In the 2nd phase of the Pre-Libertadores, Bragantino was 0-0 with Águilas Doradas (Colombia) in a game played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the city of Medellín. The teams will meet again at 9:30 pm next Tuesday (27) in Bragança Paulista.