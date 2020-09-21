If the week in Flamengo was not being good after the defeat against Independiente del Valle by 5-0 on the third date of the Group TO of the Cup Liberators, now the situation worsens.

The Spanish team Torrent announced today that six team players tested positive for coronavirus during the concentration of the Brazilian team in Ecuador, where he will have to face another Ecuadorian team, Barcelona of Guayaquil, for the fourth day of the Copa Libertadores de América.

He picture red and black announced the positives on his account Twitter but he did not give names of the tested players, stating that they are isolated and all of them are asymptomatic cases.