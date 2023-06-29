Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/28/2023 – 23:33

Share



Flamengo and Internacional did their homework this Wednesday (28) and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, where Palmeiras, Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR have already guaranteed their presence. The only Brazilian team out of the next phase of the continent’s main club competition so far is Corinthians, which, even with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool (Uruguay), goes on to the Copa Sudamericana.

Goal at Maracanã

Playing in front of more than 62,000 fans, Rubro-Negro da Gávea did not take notice of Aucas (Ecuador) and applied a 4-0 rout at the Maracanã stadium. The result took Flamengo to 11 points, guaranteeing the classification as second in Group A, which ended with Racing (Argentina) as leader.

Related news: ❤️ Mengão rout! Current champion, the @Flamengo won the @Aucas45 4-0 and are again in the Round of 16 of CONMEBOL #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/bEAGsOxx4K — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 29, 2023

In the match broadcast live on National Radio, the team led by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli showed from the first movements in Maracanã that the objective was to win with peace of mind. As a result, the score didn’t take long to change. In the 8th minute, Wesley made a good move and finished, but Galíndez parried, and Arrascaeta took the opportunity to hit. The ball then deflected and was left clean for Pedro, who did not forgive. The second came out at 29, after a corner kick by Arrascaeta, Léo Pereira got rid of the marking before appearing free to score with a header.

And the superiority of Rubro-Negro was such that, even in the first half, it reached the third. After a good table with Wesley, Everton Ribeiro dominated inside the area before touching subtly to Bruno Henrique, who dominated from the right and kicked from the left in the 41st minute.

❤️ Who was missing BH? The 2 ️ ⃣ 7 ️ ⃣ shirt from @Flamengo return to score for CONMEBOL #Liberators. The Rubro-Negro is winning the @Aucas45 by 3-0. pic.twitter.com/qUIvh7qLl0 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 29, 2023

The offensive momentum of the Gávea team did not diminish in the final stage. So, after 8 minutes, the fourth came out. Arrascaeta started the counterattack with a pass to Bruno Henrique, who passed to Pedro, who served Victor Hugo, who hit hard to give final numbers to the marker.

Inter wins in Porto Alegre

The other Brazilian qualifier this Wednesday was Internacional, who beat Independiente Medellín by 3-1 at the Beira Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre. Colorado’s triumph, built with goals from Maurício and Luiz Adriano (two), ensured it in first place in Group B with 12 points. For the Colombians, the result represented the trip to the Copa Sudamericana.

⭐ Leaderboard, undefeated and ranked! O @SCInternacional won the @DIM_Oficial 3-1 and advanced to the CONMEBOL Round of 16 #Liberators as first place in Group B. pic.twitter.com/orIefmrKW7 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 28, 2023

Corinthians disqualified

Who won but failed to advance was Corinthians. Even with the 3-0 triumph over Liverpool in Itaquera, Timão ended the first phase of the Libertadores as third in Group E, with 7 points, and now heads to the Copa Sudamericana. The match was marked by protests from the fans of the Parque São Jorge team.

⏰ Game over in Itaquera! O @Corinthians won the @LiverpoolFC1915 by 3-0, finished third in Group E and will play in the CONMEBOL Round of 16 Playoff #Sudamericana. pic.twitter.com/9zZJBpHc8t — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 29, 2023























