Flamengo and Fluminense begin to decide the title of the Carioca Championship this Wednesday (30), from 21:40 (Brasília time) at the Maracanã stadium. THE National Radio broadcasts the decisive Fla-Flu live.

Flamengo arrives at a quiet moment in the decision, after beating Vasco by two 1-0 wins in the semifinals of the competition. In addition, coach Paulo Sousa should count on the return of two important players who defended their teams last Tuesday (29), Uruguayan Arrascaeta and Chilean Isla.

Preparation completed! ✔️ This morning, O Mais Querido held the last training session before the @Cariocao. Tomorrow is Maraca’s full day in the first game of the decision. Up! #VamosFlamengo : @mcortesdasilva8 /CRF pic.twitter.com/d4SxDNgcyf — Flamengo (@Flamengo) March 29, 2022

While Uruguay’s number 10 should start the carioca derby as a starter, the Chile player should be in reserve. Another good news was the return to training of striker Bruno Henrique, who has recovered from an injury to his left shoulder. Certain absences are left-back Rodinei, with muscle discomfort, and defenders Pablo, with a ligament injury in his right knee, and Rodrigo Caio, recovering from surgery on his right knee.

With that, Flamengo should enter the field with the following formation: Hugo; Fabricio Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Matheuzinho, Andreas Pereira (João Gomes), Willian Arão and Bruno Henrique (Lázaro); Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa.

For Fluminense, the Carioca final is the opportunity to restart the season, after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, still in the preliminary phase, which started a great crisis between fans and team.

The main target for the dissatisfaction of the tricolor fans is coach Abel Braga, whose work has been contested, including in the semifinal matches against Botafogo (a 1-0 victory and a 2-1 defeat).

Preparation finished at CT Carlos Castilho! Let’s go all out for tomorrow’s final! : Mailson Santana/FFC pic.twitter.com/pXjnReiMgv — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) March 29, 2022

For the match, the Laranjeiras team has a certain absence, forward Fred, suspended after being sent off in the match against Botafogo last Sunday (27). Three possible returns for Abel Braga’s team are striker Luiz Henrique, who has recovered from an ankle injury, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who has a hip injury, and defender Nino, who had pain in his right thigh. As they trained last Tuesday, everyone can appear in the starting lineup. Thus, Fluminense should enter the field with the following formation: Fábio; Luccas Claro (Nino), Manoel (Felipe Melo) and David Braz; Calegari, André, Martinelli (Yago) and Cris Silva; Jhon Arias (Luiz Henrique), Willian Bigode and Germán Cano.

return departure

The return match of Carioca’s decision is scheduled for next Saturday (2), from 18h.

Defined the days and times of the grand finale of the #CariocãoBetfair22! Did Maraca leave? pic.twitter.com/w9ntFyK8zO — Cariocão Betfair 22 (@Cariocao) March 28, 2022

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts Fluminense and Flamengo with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and duty by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here:

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat