Even with a 1-0 defeat to Bolívar (Bolivia) at the Hernando Siles Stadium, which is located at an altitude of 3,640 meters in the city of La Paz, Flamengo managed to advance, on Thursday night (22), to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

⚫ Mengão classified! The @Bolivar_Oficial hit the @Flemish by 1-0, but the Rio team secured a place in the CONMEBOL Quarterfinals #Libertadores by aggregate score!#EternalGlory | #BOLxFLA pic.twitter.com/LTkT2GdjsS — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 23, 2024

The Rubro-Negro da Gávea remained alive in the continental competition despite the setback because, in the first leg, they triumphed 2-0 at the Maracanã stadium. Now, in the next stage of the Libertadores, the team led by coach Tite will face Peñarol (Uruguay).

Flamengo felt the effects of the altitude a lot, which led to a lot of pressure from a team with less tactical quality. As a result, goalkeeper Rossi had to work hard during the 90 minutes. Despite creating several opportunities, Bolívar only managed to beat the Rubro-Negro defense on one occasion, 11 minutes into the second half with Bruno Sávio.

Brazil vs Uruguay in the Quarterfinals! @Flemish and @OfficialCAP will compete for a place in the CONMEBOL Semifinals #Libertadores. Who is the favorite? pic.twitter.com/NUau57PE5K — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 23, 2024

Sao Paulo classified

Another Brazilian team that secured its place in the next stage of the Libertadores was São Paulo, which, playing at Morumbi, beat Nacional (Uruguay) 2-0. In the first leg, at the Gran Parque Central Stadium in Montevideo, the result was a goalless draw.

In the next stage of the competition, Tricolor will star in a Brazilian classic with Botafogo, who left Palmeiras behind.

São Paulo began to build the victory in the 30th minute of the first half, when Calleri passed to midfielder Bobadilla to unleash a bomb from the edge of the area that ended up in the top corner of the goal defended by Mejía. In the first minute of the second half, Wellington Rato lifted the ball into the area, where Calleri rose freely to score with a header.

Another Brazilian duel in the Quarterfinals! @Botafogo and @SaoPauloFC will compete for a place in the CONMEBOL Semifinals #Libertadores. Who will continue in search of #EternalGlory? pic.twitter.com/AwFLR83XS1 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 23, 2024

The quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores will feature the participation of five Brazilian teams: São Paulo, Botafogo, Fluminense, Grêmio and Flamengo.

